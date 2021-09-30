UrduPoint.com

RDA Demolishes Site Office, Billboards & Encroachments At ACHS

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 07:00 PM

RDA demolishes site office, billboards & encroachments at ACHS

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Thursday demolished a site office, four billboards and encroachments in Abad Cooperative Housing Society (ACHS), Gulshan-e-Abad besides sealing main office, five shops and four illegally constructed houses.

According to RDA spokesman, the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate, RDA on the directives of Director General RDA took action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

The action was taken on violation of the approved layout plan of the housing scheme, Abad Cooperative Housing Society at Mouza Kalyal Morgah here.

RDA's operation is in full-swing to control illegal construction activities and development work in different areas of the city, he added.

The spokesman informed that the MP&TE Directorate was taking strict action against the rules violators particularly illegal housing schemes.

According to the Director MP&TE, the administration of Abad Cooperative Housing Society was constructing illegal buildings without approval of maps/No Objection Certificates, in violation of Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and Punjab Private Housing schemes and Land Subdivision Rules 2010. Site offices were also set up in violation of the rules, he added.

He said notices have also been issued to the owner of the housing scheme.

The spokesman said that the Chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza had directed the MP&TE Directorate to take strict action against encroachments, illegal/unauthorized constructions and commercial activities in residential areas without any discrimination.

The general public had also been advised not to invest in illegal and unauthorized housing societies, he added.

