RDA Demolishes Site Offices, Infrastructure Of PEC Housing Scheme

Umer Jamshaid Published December 17, 2024 | 07:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) in an operation here on Tuesday demolished the site offices illegally constructed in the park area, illegal development, infrastructure and manholes of the Pakistan Employees Cooperative Housing Society (PECHS).

According to RDA spokesman, the operation was launched on the directives of Director General (DG) RDA, Kinza Murtaza and illegal constructions were demolished which were constructed in violation of the approved Layout Plan (LOP) for PECHS, A, C, K-Extension, M-Extension, and N Blocks in Mouza Kohri Khatran and Mouza Ghurbal, Rawalpindi.

The spokesman informed that the authority was taking action in accordance with the law against illegal developments, encroachments, and unauthorized housing schemes across the region.

The PECHS had been engaged in illegal construction/development and the unauthorized display of advertisements without obtaining the necessary No Objection Certificates (NOCs), which is violation of the Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and the Punjab Private Housing Schemes and Land Subdivision Rules 2021.

Assistant Director Building Control/Incharge Enforcement Squad, Assistant Director Planning, Scheme Inspector and others took part in the operation.

The DG had warned that strict action would be taken against the rules violators without any discrimination; he said and urged the citizens to remove encroachments on their own to avoid any operation.

