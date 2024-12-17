RDA Demolishes Site Offices, Infrastructure Of PEC Housing Scheme
Umer Jamshaid Published December 17, 2024 | 07:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) in an operation here on Tuesday demolished the site offices illegally constructed in the park area, illegal development, infrastructure and manholes of the Pakistan Employees Cooperative Housing Society (PECHS).
According to RDA spokesman, the operation was launched on the directives of Director General (DG) RDA, Kinza Murtaza and illegal constructions were demolished which were constructed in violation of the approved Layout Plan (LOP) for PECHS, A, C, K-Extension, M-Extension, and N Blocks in Mouza Kohri Khatran and Mouza Ghurbal, Rawalpindi.
The spokesman informed that the authority was taking action in accordance with the law against illegal developments, encroachments, and unauthorized housing schemes across the region.
The PECHS had been engaged in illegal construction/development and the unauthorized display of advertisements without obtaining the necessary No Objection Certificates (NOCs), which is violation of the Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and the Punjab Private Housing Schemes and Land Subdivision Rules 2021.
Assistant Director Building Control/Incharge Enforcement Squad, Assistant Director Planning, Scheme Inspector and others took part in the operation.
The DG had warned that strict action would be taken against the rules violators without any discrimination; he said and urged the citizens to remove encroachments on their own to avoid any operation.
Recent Stories
ILO praises UAE's Labour Market legislation, policies
DEWA generates 45.14 TWh of power in nine months
UAE Government launches 'Unified UAE Numbers' Project
Hamdan Foundation announces winners of Medical Awards 2024
Sharjah-based ALECGS marks World Arabic Language Day
Pope Francis commends efforts of Zayed Award for Human Fraternity's judging pane ..
Abu Dhabi hosts workshop on sustainable investment in digital transformation in ..
Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting
Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Engineerin ..
UAE leaders congratulate King of Bhutan on National Day
Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces longlists for 3 categories
NHRI hosts panel discussion on promotion, protection of human rights
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RDA demolishes site offices, infrastructure of PEC housing scheme1 minute ago
-
KP Governor condemns attack on polio security vehicle in DI Khan1 minute ago
-
NDF urges Govt, NGOs partnership to eradicate polio virus effectively2 minutes ago
-
Media role crucial for reducing rapid population growth: Dr Ali11 minutes ago
-
CM orders fool proof security of Polio teams11 minutes ago
-
RWMC conducts cleanliness awareness drive in Dhoke Kala Khan area11 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Blome inaugurates ‘Lincoln Corner’ at iconic QAL21 minutes ago
-
Chief Justice PHC visits Abbottabad District Courts21 minutes ago
-
DIG Headquarters visits hospital to inquire after SP Security21 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inaugurates pre-nursery class at DMSC21 minutes ago
-
Two members of snatcher gang arrested; valuables, weapons recovered21 minutes ago
-
Winter holidays announced in Punjab22 minutes ago