RDA Demolishes Site Offices Of Four Illegal Housing Schemes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2023 | 09:25 PM

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of the Director General (DG) Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa here on Wednesday demolished site offices of four illegal housing schemes

According to RDA spokesman, the Enforcement Squad of RDA in an operation against four illegal housing schemes namely Century Town situated, mouza Bagga Sheikh, Bagga Miana and Bagga Sangral, Countryside Farms, mouza Ratiya, High Capital City, mouza Losar and Shaheen Gardens, mouza Takhat Pari, Rawat demolished site offices, boundary walls, roads, footpaths, guard rooms and main gates.

He said that the Enforcement Squad was taking strict action against illegal housing schemes. Notices were also issued to the owners of the illegal housing schemes, he added.

The Enforcement Squad including Incharge/Assistant Director Building Control, Deputy Incharge, Superintendent Scheme and others took action in accordance with the law against illegal housing schemes.

The spokesman said that the DG had advised the general public not to invest in illegal and unauthorized housing schemes and check status of the housing projects before investment at RDA's official website www.rda.gop.pk.

He said the DG had directed the MP&TE Directorate to take strict actions against illegal and unauthorized housing schemes without any discrimination.

RDA had also requested the departments concerned including Islamabad Electric Supply Company, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd and PTCL not to extend their services to illegal housing schemes, he added.

