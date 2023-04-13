UrduPoint.com

RDA Demolishes Site Offices Of Three Illegal Housing Schemes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2023 | 06:40 PM

RDA demolishes site offices of three illegal housing schemes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of Director General (DG) Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa here on Thursday launched an operation and demolished sites offices of three illegal housing schemes namely Islamabad Marina City Mouza Garbal, Pakistan Employees Cooperative Housing Society Mouza Mohri Khatran and Garbal and Seven Enclave Housing Society at Mauza Garbal Fateh Jang Road.

According to RDA spokesman, the enforcement squad of RDA was taking strict action against illegal housing schemes.

He informed that notices were also issued to the owners of illegal housing schemes.

The enforcement squad including Incharge/Assistant Director Building Control, Deputy Incharge, Superintendent Scheme and others took part in the operation and demolished the site office, main gates and road infrastructure.

The housing societies were running illegal booking offices in violation of the rules, he added.

The spokesman said that the DG had advised the citizens not to invest in illegal housing societies and check their status before investment on the RDA website www.rda.gop.pk.

He said the DG had also directed the MP&TE Directorate of RDA to take strict action against illegal and unauthorized housing schemes without any discrimination.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Road Rawalpindi Fateh Jang SITE Housing

Recent Stories

Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre organises live in ..

Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre organises live interaction with astronaut Sulta ..

31 minutes ago
 National Center of Meteorology participates in Bel ..

National Center of Meteorology participates in Belt and Road Forum on Early Warn ..

1 hour ago
 Jiu-Jitsu President‘s Cup final round begins to ..

Jiu-Jitsu President‘s Cup final round begins tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Borouge’s innovative materials used to shape wor ..

Borouge’s innovative materials used to shape world-scale infrastructure projec ..

4 hours ago
 UAE announces private sector holiday for Eid Al Fi ..

UAE announces private sector holiday for Eid Al Fitr

5 hours ago
 UAE President awards Algerian Ambassador &#039;Fir ..

UAE President awards Algerian Ambassador &#039;First Class Medal of Independence ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.