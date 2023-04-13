RDA demolishes site offices of three illegal housing schemes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of Director General (DG) Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa here on Thursday launched an operation and demolished sites offices of three illegal housing schemes namely Islamabad Marina City Mouza Garbal, Pakistan Employees Cooperative Housing Society Mouza Mohri Khatran and Garbal and Seven Enclave Housing Society at Mauza Garbal Fateh Jang Road.

According to RDA spokesman, the enforcement squad of RDA was taking strict action against illegal housing schemes.

He informed that notices were also issued to the owners of illegal housing schemes.

The enforcement squad including Incharge/Assistant Director Building Control, Deputy Incharge, Superintendent Scheme and others took part in the operation and demolished the site office, main gates and road infrastructure.

The housing societies were running illegal booking offices in violation of the rules, he added.

The spokesman said that the DG had advised the citizens not to invest in illegal housing societies and check their status before investment on the RDA website www.rda.gop.pk.

He said the DG had also directed the MP&TE Directorate of RDA to take strict action against illegal and unauthorized housing schemes without any discrimination.