RDA demolishes structure illegally raised on public land

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), on the directives of Director General (DG) Saif Anwar Jappa, here on Friday launched an operation and demolished the illegally constructed structure on public land in Saidpur Housing Scheme.

According to RDA spokesman, the State Management Directorate and Building Control Wing (SMD & BCW) RDA launched an operation and took action in accordance with the law against a citizen who illegally encroached the public land and raised structure.

Earlier, a citizen resident of New Phagwari area lodged a complaint that the owner of plot no 31 had started construction of a house in front of his residence violating the by-laws and encroached the public land illegally.

The DG directed to take immediate action against the encroachers and demolish the structure raised illegally.

He said that no one would be allowed to occupy even an inch of the government land and advised the citizens to get prior approval of the maps of their houses from the authorities concerned to avoid any inconvenience.

The DG expressed displeasure over the unauthorized construction and issued show-cause notices to the Building Inspector, Mukhtar Ahmed and other officials.