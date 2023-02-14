UrduPoint.com

RDA Demolishes Under Construction Commercial Building

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2023 | 09:19 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority, on the directives of Director General Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa here on Tuesday carried out an operation and demolished an under construction commercial structure on Defence Road near Fazal Street.

According to RDA spokesman, the RDA Enforcement Squad carrying out an operation against unauthorized and illegal commercial buildings took action in accordance with the law against the rules violators and demolished an under construction commercial building structure on Defence Road.

He said the Enforcement Squad RDA including incharge/Assistant Director Building Control, Deputy Incharge and Building Inspectors took part in the operation.

The owners of the property namely Khalid Ahmad was illegally constructing a commercial building without approval and No Objection Certificates violating the Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2021, he said adding, the DG had directed the LU&BC Wing to take strict action against encroachments, illegal and unauthorized constructions and commercial activities without any discrimination.

He said that the DG had also directed the Building Control Wing to conduct a survey to identify illegal residential and commercial buildings and other rules violators.

He asked the citizens not to violate the rules and remove encroachments on their own to avoid legal action.

