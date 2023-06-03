UrduPoint.com

RDA Demolishes Under Construction Commercial Building At Asghar Mall Scheme

Sumaira FH Published June 03, 2023 | 08:46 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of Director General (DG), Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa here on Saturday conducted an operation at Asghar Mall Scheme and demolished an under-construction commercial building.

According to an RDA spokesman, the Enforcement Squad of RDA while carrying out an operation against an unauthorized and illegal residential cum commercial building being constructed on property no P-1566 in front of Allah Wali Mosque at Asghar Mall Scheme demolished it.

He said the enforcement squad including Deputy Director Building Control, Incharge and Assistant Director Building Control, Building Inspectors and others took part in the operation and took action in accordance with the law against the rules violator.

He said that the owner of the property Dr. Abdul Haq was illegally constructing a commercial building without approval and No Objection Certificates (NoC), plans and maps violating the building and zoning Regulations.

He said that the DG had directed the LU&BC Wing to take strict action against encroachments, illegal and unauthorized constructions and commercial activities without any discrimination.

He said that the DG had also directed the authorities to conduct a survey to categorize illegal residential and commercial buildings, constructed without approval, and regularize all illegal residential cum commercial buildings in the controlled area of RDA.

He asked the citizens to remove encroachments on their own to avoid legal action.

The RDA also advised the citizens not to invest in illegal and unauthorized real estate projects and check their status before investment at RDA's official website.

