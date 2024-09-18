RDA demolishes warehouse, two under construction markets; seals 3 illegal markets

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) here on Wednesday while conducting a targeted operation against unauthorized and illegal commercial buildings demolished a warehouse, two under construction markets and sealed three illegally constructed markets on High Court Road and Gulraiz Road.

According to a RDA spokesman, the RDA Enforcement Squad on the directives of the Director General (DG) RDA, Kinza Murtaza, conducted an operation and took action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

The operation was conducted by the Enforcement Squad including the Building Superintendent, Fahad Shahzad Bhatti, Building Inspector, Sahfiq-ur-Rahman, Building Surveyor, Malik Aamir Mahmood, and other officials of RDA.

The owners of the properties in violation of the approved building plans and maps constructed illegal buildings. Despite notices issued by the RDA, the owners continued to flout regulations, breaching the Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and the RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2021 by constructing illegal commercial buildings without obtaining the necessary approvals and No Objection Certificates.

Kinza Murtaza had directed the Land Use & Building Control (LU&BC) Wing to take strict action against encroachments, unauthorized constructions, and illegal commercial activities in residential areas, he informed.

The DG had advised the citizens not to violate rules and remove encroachments on their own to avoid legal action, he added.