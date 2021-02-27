UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RDA Determines To Use Full Force For Retrieving Government Land From Mafia

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 08:11 PM

RDA determines to use full force for retrieving government land from mafia

Director General Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Capt (R) Abdul Sattar Issani Saturday expressed determination to use full force for retrieving government land from mafia

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :Director General Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Capt (R) Abdul Sattar Issani Saturday expressed determination to use full force for retrieving government land from mafia.

According to spokesman, the DG also paid a visit two housing schemes including Sherpao Colony and Civil Lines Scheme and reviewed the grievances related to the occupation of land in the area.

He called on the Director Land Development and Estate Management (LD&EM) RDA Saima Younus and directed her to expedite the process and use full force to wipe out government lands from land mafia or to take present price.

He also directed to issue letters to officers concerned pertaining to Gynae Center and Filter Clinic, Benazir Bhutto Hospital in Sherpao Colony and Jhanda Chichi College at Civil Lines Scheme and the place should be recouped or the present price of these two places should be recovered.

On the direction of DG RDA, Director LD&EM visited Parking Plaza Raja Bazaar where she found the manual receipt book. On inquiry the official said that the system was not working due to power failure, so the manual receipts are being issued and the generator is out of order.

The Director LD & EM have been issued instructions to repair the generator and directed to stop issuing manual receipts and print the rates on the walls within three days.

Related Topics

Benazir Bhutto Visit Rawalpindi Price From Government Housing

Recent Stories

'Don't drag institutions into politics'; Sarwar as ..

2 minutes ago

Director British Council, KU VC discuss students, ..

2 minutes ago

Shakhbout bin Nahyan receives Yemen&#039;s Foreign ..

13 minutes ago

Balochistan upgraded eight DHQs to teaching level ..

2 minutes ago

DHA discusses implementation of smart healthcare t ..

43 minutes ago

Hamriyah Free Zone inks investment deal with Medtr ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.