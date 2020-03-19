UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RDA Devises Plan To Ease Traffic Congestion

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 08:00 PM

RDA devises plan to ease traffic congestion

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :On the request of the Presidents of Traders Associations, Chairman, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Mehmood Murtaza chalked out comprehensive traffic plan to avoid congestion at busiest roads.

According to a spokesman, On the direction of Chairman RDA, the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate RDA developed a traffic plan to address the traffic problem and make it easier for general public.

Under the plan, Chowk near Liaqat Bagh would be closed for traffic and a U-turn would be made available near the office of Director of education Colleges Rawalpindi.

Related Topics

Education Traffic Rawalpindi Bagh

Recent Stories

RAK Crown Prince issues resolution relating to rem ..

50 minutes ago

PTA Supporting National Efforts in Fight against C ..

1 hour ago

PSL prize amount should be used as relief fund in ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi scores 7.72 points in happiness index

2 hours ago

PSL 2020 provides batting talent to Pakistan: Rami ..

2 hours ago

PPAF launches awareness campaign on Coronavirus fo ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.