RDA devises plan to ease traffic congestion

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :On the request of the Presidents of Traders Associations, Chairman, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Mehmood Murtaza chalked out comprehensive traffic plan to avoid congestion at busiest roads.

According to a spokesman, On the direction of Chairman RDA, the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate RDA developed a traffic plan to address the traffic problem and make it easier for general public.

Under the plan, Chowk near Liaqat Bagh would be closed for traffic and a U-turn would be made available near the office of Director of education Colleges Rawalpindi.