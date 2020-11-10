RDA directed to conduct survey of small industrial units to be shifted under RRRP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Capt. (Retd) Muhammad Mehmood has directed Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) to conduct a survey of small industrial units located in congested commercial and residential areas of Rawalpindi city.

According to spokesman of the Commissioner Office, the small industrial units would be shifted in economic zones to be established under Rawalpindi Ring Road Project (RRRP) which is a harbinger of a new era of development and prosperity in the region.

He said the project would also help promote small industries on modern lines and to improve the business environment in the region.

RDA has also been instructed to estimate size of the units and discuss with the owners regarding their relocation to the economic zones of Ring Road, he added.

The Rawalpindi Ring Road project is not only a road project but a complete package which would have far reaching affects on the city and resolve various civic problems being confronted by the residents.

An interchange on Nakrali Road between Chakbaily and Adiala Road Interchange would also be constructed as the Nespak has also supported the proposal and declared it technically feasible. The interchange would benefit the local population, he added.

He said that the position of Rawalpindi is very important in terms of trade as the delivery of commercial goods to Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other districts of Rawalpindi division is done through Rawalpindi.

He said after completion of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, Rawalpindi city's central trade position would increase further. Special logistic hubs having big warehouses facility would be set up at the Ring Road.

The spokesman said, the project would also facilitate the farmers as they would have direct access to the markets. The project would give a new look to the city, he added.

To a question he said that 65.6 km long Ring Road would have six lanes on each side like the motorway. The service roads would also be constructed along the main road.

He said that the project would have interchanges at eight different locations including Radio Pakistan, Rawat, Chak Beli, Adyala, Chakri, M2 Mor, Islamabad International Airport (IIA), and Sangjani while residential zones would be established along Sangjani, Adiala, Chakri and Chak Beli interchanges.

He said, the Ring Road would set a new horizon for the development of Rawalpindi city and it would pave the way for the development of the city in the southwest.