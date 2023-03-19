UrduPoint.com

RDA Directs Authorities To Take Strict Action Against Illegal Housing Societies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2023 | 02:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa on Sunday has directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against illegal housing societies.

According to a RDA spokesman, the RDA on the directives of the DG had issued notices to four illegal housing schemes.

The spokesman informed that the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate of RDA issued the notices to the administration of four illegal private housing schemes namely Capital Orchard at Chakri road, Prime Valley at Chakri road, Arizon City near Chakri Interchange and Citi Housing at Rawat.

He said the DG had also directed the Director MP&TE to take strict action against illegal advertisements and marketing of illegal housing schemes and lodge First Information Reports against the rules violators.

He said that the owners and sponsors of illegal housing schemes were misleading the public through illegal advertisements.

In this regard, the RDA Planning Wing had also requested FIA to take action against illegal and misleading advertisements, he added.

The spokesman informed that operation against illegal housing schemes would continue.

The DG had also advised the citizens not to invest in illegal housing schemes and check status of the housing projects on RDA's official website www.rda.gop.pk before investment, he added.

