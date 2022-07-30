RDA directs Bahria Town to ensure strict compliance of anti-dengue SOPs

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of Director General, RDA Capt. (r) Tahri Zafar Abbasi on Saturday directed the management of Bahria Town housing scheme to ensure strict compliance of anti-dengue Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Punjab government

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of Director General, RDA Capt. (r) Tahri Zafar Abbasi on Saturday directed the management of Bahria Town housing scheme to ensure strict compliance of anti-dengue Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Punjab government.

According to a RDA spokesman, the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate, RDA has directed Bahria Town administration that strict adherence to SOPs is imperative to counter dengue.

The prevailing weather is suitable for dengue larvae breeding, therefore, strict compliance of anti-dengue SOPs is needed to prevent the spread of larvae during the dengue peak season. The role of private housing societies is very crucial in containing the spread of dengue virus, he added.

It is responsibility of every housing society to ensure dengue free environment for the inhabitants. The recent rains have been declared suitable for the breeding of dengue mosquitoes. Not only can the dengue mosquito breed rapidly in the current climate, but it can also be extremely dangerous to human health, he said.

The spokesman informed that some residents of Bahria town 1, 2, 3, Safari Villas-I, II, and Bahria Phase Town phase-8 are not taking care. Due to the non-compliance of SOPs, dengue virus may spread in various housing societies.

He said if this situation is not controlled and given due attention, dengue virus can spread in different phases of Bahrian Town. RDA would take strict action in accordance with the law against those found violating the SOPs, he added.