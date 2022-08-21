UrduPoint.com

RDA Directs Illegal Housing Societies To Stop Advertisements

Published August 21, 2022

RDA directs illegal housing societies to stop advertisements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has directed illegal housing societies to stop advertisements as without getting the requisite No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the authorities concerned, advertisement, marketing and development of any housing project is illegal.

According to RDA spokesman, the Authority had lodged First Information Reports (FIRs) against seven illegal housing schemes on violation of the rules and directed them to stop illegal advertisements as the civic body did not issue NOCs.

He said, Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate RDA on the directives of the Director General, RDA Capt. (r) was taking action in accordance with the law against illegal housing schemes.

He informed that the authority had lodged FIRs and also issued notices to the sponsors of the seven illegal housing schemes including Capital Valley Mouza Thallian, Islamabad Golf City Mouza Thallian, Pearl Enclave Mouza Thallian, AL-Madina Valley Girja Road, The Countryside Farms Chak Beli Khan Road, Prism Town Gujar Khan and New Metro City Gujar Khan, Rawalpindi.

The RDA had also advised the general public not to invest in illegal housing schemes, he said adding, moreover, the sponsors had also been warned to immediately stop the marketing of unapproved/illegal housing schemes and contact the civic agency to get formal approval of the schemes as per law otherwise strict legal action would be taken against the rules violators.

The spokesman said that the MP&TE directorate had also sent letters to the Director (Cyber Crimes), FIA with a request to take necessary action to check the illegal advertisement on social media under Cyber Crime Rule against the management of above mentioned seven illegal housing schemes.

The district collector, the district council and PEMRA had also been informed about the advertisements of the illegal housing schemes on social media, he added.

The DG RDA had directed the MP&TE directorate to take strict action against illegal and unauthorized housing schemes, constructions and commercial activities, booking offices and encroachments, he said.

