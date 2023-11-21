RDA directs marketing companies to stop advertisements of illegal housing projects

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of Director General (DG) Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa has directed the marketing companies to stop advertisements of illegal housing schemes.

Talking to APP the RDA spokesman informed that the authority had issued notices to several marketing companies and directed to stop advertisements of illegal housing schemes.

He informed that the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate RDA had issued notices to the owners of YouTube channels and marketing companies and instructed them to stop advertisements of illegal housing schemes on YouTube Channels and other social media platforms. The spokesman said illegal housing schemes were using YouTube Channels and other platforms for publicity of illegal projects and misleading the citizens.

The publicity campaign of illegal housing schemes which are not approved by RDA is illegal and a violation of rule 46 (1) of Punjab Development Authorities Private Housing Scheme Rules-2021, he said adding, the DG had directed the marketing companies to stop illegal publicity campaign on “YouTube Channels” else strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the rules violators.

The DG had also asked the citizens not to invest in illegal housing projects and to check their status on the RDA website www.rda.gop.pk or visit the RDA office to get information.