Open Menu

RDA Directs Marketing Companies To Stop Advertisements Of Illegal Housing Projects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 21, 2023 | 04:10 PM

RDA directs marketing companies to stop advertisements of illegal housing projects

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of Director General (DG) Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa has directed the marketing companies to stop advertisements of illegal housing schemes.

Talking to APP the RDA spokesman informed that the authority had issued notices to several marketing companies and directed to stop advertisements of illegal housing schemes.

He informed that the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate RDA had issued notices to the owners of YouTube channels and marketing companies and instructed them to stop advertisements of illegal housing schemes on YouTube Channels and other social media platforms. The spokesman said illegal housing schemes were using YouTube Channels and other platforms for publicity of illegal projects and misleading the citizens.

The publicity campaign of illegal housing schemes which are not approved by RDA is illegal and a violation of rule 46 (1) of Punjab Development Authorities Private Housing Scheme Rules-2021, he said adding, the DG had directed the marketing companies to stop illegal publicity campaign on “YouTube Channels” else strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the rules violators.

The DG had also asked the citizens not to invest in illegal housing projects and to check their status on the RDA website www.rda.gop.pk or visit the RDA office to get information.

Related Topics

Punjab Social Media Visit Traffic Rawalpindi YouTube Housing

Recent Stories

COAS General Syed Asim Munir Witnesses Collective ..

COAS General Syed Asim Munir Witnesses Collective Training Exercise of Strike Co ..

1 hour ago
 Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal appointed as Bowling Coac ..

Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal appointed as Bowling Coaches for Men's National Team

1 hour ago
 Pakistan desires to maintain friendly relations wi ..

Pakistan desires to maintain friendly relations with all neighbouring countries: ..

2 hours ago
 Khawar Maneka accuses Imran Khan of ruining his 28 ..

Khawar Maneka accuses Imran Khan of ruining his 28-year marriage

2 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif due before IHC today for appeals agai ..

Nawaz Sharif due before IHC today for appeals against convictions in Avenfield, ..

3 hours ago
 Intelligence Based Operations: Security Forces Kil ..

Intelligence Based Operations: Security Forces Kill 3 Terrorists

4 hours ago
Pakistan to face Tajikistan today in 2nd round of ..

Pakistan to face Tajikistan today in 2nd round of 2026 FIFA World Cup qualificat ..

4 hours ago
 Caretaker PM stresses upon further cementing of Pa ..

Caretaker PM stresses upon further cementing of Pak-UAE cooperation in diverse s ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Senator Sherry Rehman flags challenges for Pakista ..

Senator Sherry Rehman flags challenges for Pakistan ahead of COP 28

16 hours ago
 Global one-day temperature spikes above 2C for fir ..

Global one-day temperature spikes above 2C for first time: EU monitor

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan