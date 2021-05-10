RDA directs to operate in low lying areas till drainage

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Director-General Abdul Sattar Essani Monday directed WASA staff to operate in low lying areas till the drainage of rainwater.

During a visit to low lying areas on Monday night in Arya Mohalla, Chamanzar colony, Muslim town, Sadiq Abad and Committee chowk underpass along with Managing Director WASA Raja Shaukat Mehmood to see the ground situation as the rain continued in the city.

He said that water had entered some houses in low-lying areas where the district administration carried out dewatering and now the situation was under control.

The DG RDA said that "We are in close contact with the Meteorological department to deal with any emergency like situation," adding WASA staff will remain present with heavy machinery in the field to clear the areas.