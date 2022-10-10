RDA displays fee charges chart at OWOC to facilitate citizens

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), on the directives of Director General (DG) Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, displayed a chart of fee charges of property transfer, map approval and others at one window operation centre (OWOC) to facilitate the citizens.

According to RDA spokesman, the authority on the directives of the DG was taking solid steps to provide more facilities to the citizens.

The chart of fee charges of property transfer, map approval, building completion approval, land use change approval and others had been displayed at one window operation centre for the convenience of citizens, he added.

Strict compliance of the rules and regulations related to new constructions was mandatory for all, he said adding, solid steps were also being taken to solve the problems being confronted by the citizens.

The citizens should only pay the RDA fee fixed by the government and no one would be allowed to get additional amount from the applicants, he said.

He further said if there was any complaint or ambiguity, the DG RDA office could be contacted for redressal.