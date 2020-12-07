RDA encourages citizens to grow organically rich vegetables in kitchen gardens: Chairman

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) under its ongoing kitchen gardening project is encouraging the citizens to grow organically rich vegetables at homes

RAWALPINDI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) under its ongoing kitchen gardening project is encouraging the citizens to grow organically rich vegetables at homes.

According to RDA Chairman Tariq Mehmood Murtaza, RDA in collaboration with IHH-NL, a Turkish NGO and Pak Helpline launched the kitchen gardening project in June, this year.

Under the project, steel framed kitchen gardening racks were being distributed among the households.

He said that the purpose of these small scale social sector projects was to provide jobs to the citizens so that they could earn their livelihoods, on the one hand and to get organic vegetables which would improve their health and reduce their daily expenses.

He said, RDA with the assistance of Behbud and TIKA, a Turkish NGO, Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency further extended the project. He said, the RDA will continue to try to help and provide facilities to the poor people.

According to RDA spokesman, hundreds of steel framed kitchen gardening racks had been distributed among the citizens to promote kitchen gardening.

The project was launched amid at helping the citizens particularly, poor to save handsome amount of their hard earned money, spent on buying vegetables from the market.

The project will also help the citizens especially trained manpower to get employment or generate income by growing vegetables in their houses and fulfill the household requirements besides selling in the market. If, such projects are promoted considerably, may likely boost the production of vegetables and the economic condition of the urban and pre-urban communities, he added.

The trainings, workshops and meetings are expected to bring a significant change in the competence of farming communities of the region, he added.