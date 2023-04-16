RDA enforcement squad directed to speed up operation against illegal housing schemes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa has directed the enforcement squad to speed up its ongoing operation against illegal housing schemes.

According to a RDA spokesman, RDA had launched a grand operation against the rules violators and action was taken against three illegal housing schemes namely Islamabad Marina City Mouza Garbal, Pakistan Employees Cooperative Housing Society Mouza Mohri Khatran and Garbal and Seven Enclave Housing Society at Mauza Garbal Fateh Jang Road.

The site offices of the illegal housing schemes were demolished during the operation.

The spokesman said that the enforcement squad of RDA was taking strict action against illegal housing schemes.

He informed that notices were also issued to the owners of illegal housing schemes.

The enforcement squad including the incharge/Assistant Director of Building Control, Deputy Incharge, Superintendent Scheme and others took part in the operation and demolished the site office, main gates and road infrastructure.

The housing societies were running illegal booking offices in violation of the rules, he added.

The spokesman said that the DG had advised the citizens not to invest in illegal housing societies and check their status before investment on the RDA website www.rda.gop.pk.

He said the DG had also directed the MP&TE Directorate of RDA to take strict action against illegal and unauthorized housing schemes without any discrimination.

Earlier, in an operation, booking offices, bill boards and main gates of Cighu Farmhouse Housing Scheme, mouza Chak Cighu, Royal Ghar Housing Scheme, mouza Pariyal, Chak Beli Khan Road and New Iqra City/Iqra Residencia, mouza Chakri, Jorian Rawat road were also demolished.

MP&TE directorate had also issued notices to the owners of five illegal private housing schemes namely Green lake City at dhoke bhaia Rawat, Chak beli Khan Road, Safanza New Era at Ralla Gujrain Chak beli Khan Road, Royal Ghar (Apna Ghar) at Mouza Paryal Chak beli Khan Road, New Iqra City at Mouza dheri Jorian, Rawat and Hoon Farm House at Mouza Adiala Road for violating the rules.

The site offices, boundary walls, roads, footpaths, guard rooms and main gates of Century Town, mouza Bagga Sheikh, Bagga Miana and Bagga Sangral, Countryside Farms, mouza Ratiya, High Capital City, mouza Losar and Shaheen Gardens, mouza Takhat Pari, Rawat were also demolished.

The DG had also instructed the Director MP&TE to take action against illegal advertisements and marketing of illegal projects and lodge FIRs against the rules violators.

The spokesman said that the owners and sponsors of illegal housing schemes were misleading the public through illegal advertisements.