RDA Enforcement Squad Intensifies Operation Against Illegal Housing Scheme
Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2024 | 10:41 PM
The Enforcement Squad of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of the Divisional Intelligence Committee has intensified operation against illegal housing schemes and taking action in accordance with the law against the rules violators
According to a RDA spokesman, in an operation, the RDA Enforcement Squad along with Assistant Commissioner (AC) Gujar Khan Hazar Zahoor Goraya while taking action against Heaven Valley, an illegal housing scheme located in Mouza Sahang on Mandra-Chakwal Road Rawalpindi demolished boundary and other infrastructure. Despite warnings to cease illegal advertisements, booking of the plots and development work, the owners of the housing scheme continued to operate booking offices in violation of the rules.
He informed that the operations are being conducted under the supervision of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Muhammad Abdul Aamer Khattak, Director General (DG) RDA, Kinza Murtaza, Additional DG RDA, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, and City Police Officer Rawalpindi.
The spokesman said that the DG RDA has directed the authorities to take strict action against illegal housing societies.
The RDA under an ongoing campaign are also spreading awareness about illegal housing projects, he said and advised the citizens not to invest in illegal housing societies. The citizens can visit the RDA website www.rda.gop.pk to check status of legal and illegal housing projects.
Deputy Director Admn. RDA, Iftikhar Ali, Assistant Director Planning RDA, Shiza Butt, along with RDA Scheme/Building Inspectors and other team members conducted the operation.
