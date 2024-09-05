Open Menu

RDA Enforcement Squad Removes Encroachments From Different Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2024 | 01:00 PM

RDA enforcement squad removes encroachments from different areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The enforcement squad of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) taking action in accordance with the law removed encroachments from Dhamyal, Kalyal Road, and Girja Road.

According to RDA spokesman, RDA had taken solid steps to clear encroachments from city areas on the special directives of the Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

A special enforcement squad was formed which is conducting raids and removing encroachments in different areas, the spokesperson informed.

He said, the squad removed under-construction building material from Dhamyal, Kalyal Road, and Girja Road.

On the special instructions of the Director General, RDA, Kinza Murtaza, the Enforcement Squad members were provided new uniforms, equipment, and machinery.

The DG had directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against encroachments in all city areas including the banks of nullahs.

RDA had urged the citizens to remove encroachments on their own to avoid legal action, he added.

Related Topics

Maryam Nawaz Sharif Chief Minister Punjab Road Rawalpindi All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan f ..

Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval

1 minute ago
 DG ISPR to address press conference today

DG ISPR to address press conference today

41 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2024

4 hours ago
 PCB Regional Inter-District senior tournament to c ..

PCB Regional Inter-District senior tournament to commence on Thursday

16 hours ago
 National CERT, NIC Pakistan forge strategic partne ..

National CERT, NIC Pakistan forge strategic partnership to strengthen cybersecur ..

16 hours ago
SC witnesses 60,508 pending cases

SC witnesses 60,508 pending cases

16 hours ago
 AJK PM praises federal government for extending co ..

AJK PM praises federal government for extending cooperation

16 hours ago
 Pakistani experts learn Chinese kiwifruit technolo ..

Pakistani experts learn Chinese kiwifruit technology in Sichuan

16 hours ago
 Polio campaign to be started from September 9 in S ..

Polio campaign to be started from September 9 in Shaheed Benazirabad

16 hours ago
 IESCO nabs 315 power pilferers in August: CEO

IESCO nabs 315 power pilferers in August: CEO

17 hours ago
 IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan