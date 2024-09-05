RDA Enforcement Squad Removes Encroachments From Different Areas
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2024 | 01:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The enforcement squad of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) taking action in accordance with the law removed encroachments from Dhamyal, Kalyal Road, and Girja Road.
According to RDA spokesman, RDA had taken solid steps to clear encroachments from city areas on the special directives of the Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
A special enforcement squad was formed which is conducting raids and removing encroachments in different areas, the spokesperson informed.
He said, the squad removed under-construction building material from Dhamyal, Kalyal Road, and Girja Road.
On the special instructions of the Director General, RDA, Kinza Murtaza, the Enforcement Squad members were provided new uniforms, equipment, and machinery.
The DG had directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against encroachments in all city areas including the banks of nullahs.
RDA had urged the citizens to remove encroachments on their own to avoid legal action, he added.
Recent Stories
Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval
DG ISPR to address press conference today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2024
PCB Regional Inter-District senior tournament to commence on Thursday
National CERT, NIC Pakistan forge strategic partnership to strengthen cybersecur ..
SC witnesses 60,508 pending cases
AJK PM praises federal government for extending cooperation
Pakistani experts learn Chinese kiwifruit technology in Sichuan
Polio campaign to be started from September 9 in Shaheed Benazirabad
IESCO nabs 315 power pilferers in August: CEO
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rangers arrest 4 suspects involved in multiple street crimes, injuring citizens11 minutes ago
-
Two police constables arrested over corruption12 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 4.4 kg drugs in four operations12 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 259,000 cusecs water12 minutes ago
-
ICT Police bust notorious dacoit gang, Recover looted valuables21 minutes ago
-
Humanitarian Foundations in Pakistan reaffirm philanthropic spirit on 'World Charity Day'22 minutes ago
-
ICT Police conduct search operation in limits of PS Sabazi Mandi32 minutes ago
-
DG ISPR to address press conference today41 minutes ago
-
OEC offering paid internship to fresh graduates and postgraduates1 hour ago
-
AJK Anti-Corruption Force gets new weapons to fight corruption1 hour ago
-
AJK prepares to celebrate Pakistan's Defence Day1 hour ago
-
KP Govt notifies appointments of DGs, MDs, Secretaries1 hour ago