RDA enforcement squad removes encroachments from different areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The enforcement squad of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) taking action in accordance with the law removed encroachments from Dhamyal, Kalyal Road, and Girja Road.

According to RDA spokesman, RDA had taken solid steps to clear encroachments from city areas on the special directives of the Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

A special enforcement squad was formed which is conducting raids and removing encroachments in different areas, the spokesperson informed.

He said, the squad removed under-construction building material from Dhamyal, Kalyal Road, and Girja Road.

On the special instructions of the Director General, RDA, Kinza Murtaza, the Enforcement Squad members were provided new uniforms, equipment, and machinery.

The DG had directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against encroachments in all city areas including the banks of nullahs.

RDA had urged the citizens to remove encroachments on their own to avoid legal action, he added.