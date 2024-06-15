RDA Enforcement Squad Takes Action Against Century Town, Illegal Housing Society
Muhammad Irfan Published June 15, 2024 | 06:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Enforcement Squad taking action in accordance with the law against illegal housing schemes conducted an operation against Century Town, an illegal housing society located in Mouza Bagga Sheikhan and demolished infrastructure.
According to an RDA spokesman, the Task Force formed on the directives of the Divisional Intelligence Committee had accelerated its operations against illegal housing schemes.
The operation was conducted against Century Town as despite the notice to stop illegal advertisements, booking of the plots, and development work, the owners of the housing scheme continued to operate booking offices in violation of the regulations.
The operation team included officials from the RDA and cops from Police Station Rawat. Key team members included Shiza Butt, Assistant Director Planning RDA, along with RDA Scheme/Building Inspectors and other team members.
The spokesman informed that the operation was conducted on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Muhammad Abdul Aamer Khattak under the supervision of Director General (DG) RDA Kinza Murtaza, Additional DG RDA, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, and City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi.
DG RDA Kinza Murtaza said that on the orders of the Commissioner, the crackdown against illegal housing societies would continue and strict action would be taken without any discrimination against the rules violators. She advised the citizens not to invest in illegal housing schemes. The citizens can visit the RDA website, www.rda.gop.pk or the RDA office to get information about legal and illegal housing societies.
