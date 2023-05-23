UrduPoint.com

RDA Enforcement Team Directed To Take Strict Action Against Illegal Housing Societies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2023 | 08:47 PM

The Director General (DG), Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa here on Tuesday directed the enforcement team to take strict action against illegal housing societies

According to RDA spokesman, on the complaints of citizens, the DG had issued directives to the officers concerned to take solid steps to address complaints of the citizens.

He said that the DG had advised the citizens not to invest in illegal housing societies.

The DG had also instructed the Director MP&TE to lodge FIRs against those involved in illegal advertising and marketing of the illegal housing societies.

The Planning Wing of RDA had also requested the Cyber Crime Wing of FIA to take legal action against illegal and misleading advertisements of the illegal housing schemes, he said adding that on the directives of the DG, the citizens were advised to check status of the housing projects before any investment at RDA's official website www.rda.gop.pk.

