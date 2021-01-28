UrduPoint.com
RDA Establishes Counter For Land Owners Affected By Ring Road

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 07:21 PM

RDA establishes counter for land owners affected by Ring Road

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Thursday set up a special counter at Rawat for payments to the owners of lands affected by Ring Road Rawalpindi.

The decision to this effect was taken on the directions of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division and Project Director Ring Road Rawalpindi Captain (Retd) Muhammad Mahmood and Director General RDA Maqbool Ahmed.

Initially the Counter will work for three days from tomorrow on Friday to Sunday at Computer Center Rawat.

Land Acquisition Collector RDA Wasim Tabish will supervise the Counter.

He has called the owners of lands at the office of Computer Center Rawat who affected by Ring Road Rawalpindi at 31 Mozas and 32 kilometers from Rawat to Chakri Rawalpindi, so that payments can be given to them.

The Land Acquisition Collector RDA held a meeting with owners of the lands at the office of Computer Center Rawat who were affected by Ring Road Rawalpindi at 31 Mozas at about 22 km from Rawat to Chakri Rawalpindi. He said the owners of the lands will be paid price of land at this counter.

