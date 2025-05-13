Open Menu

RDA Expresses Solidarity With Pakistan Armed Forces

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2025 | 09:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Director General, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Kinza Murtaza, has expressed strong support for the Pakistan Armed Forces following the Operation “Bunyanum Marsoos” in response to hostile aggression from India.

In a statement, she stated that the Pakistan Army's operation had delivered an effective response to Indian military aggression.

“India made a grave miscalculation by interpreting Pakistan's commitment to peace as a sign of weakness.”

The retaliation has made it clear that Pakistan will never tolerate acts of hostility on its soil.

Kinza further noted that Pakistani forces have successfully targeted Indian military installations and emphasised the valour of the Pakistan Air Force, whose swift and decisive action served as a message of strength and unity.

She said Pakistan enjoys not only military strength but also moral superiority.

“The entire Pakistani nation stands shoulder to shoulder with our armed forces. The martyrdom of our innocent citizens has not gone unanswered, the enemy has faced the full consequences of its aggression.”

Every Pakistani is ready to defend their homeland, she said and added, “We stand united against any threat to our sovereignty.”

