RDA Focusing To Promote Kitchen Gardening: Chairman RDA

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 07:44 PM

Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Mehmood Thursday said that RDA was focusing to promote kitchen gardening

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Mehmood Thursday said that RDA was focusing to promote kitchen gardening.

RDA had launched a project last year and nearly 500 five marla selected houses were provided stands and seeds for kitchen gardening .

Steel framed kitchen gardening racks were distributed among selected households, he added.

Selected persons were also imparted training and women were particularly motivated to grow vegetables at their homes.

He said that planting vegetables in homes had benefited the common people and they were getting free healthy vegetables.

The chairman said that a plan was being finalized in collaboration with Akhuwat Foundation.

A project would be launched to provide micro loans. Under the project interest free loans would be provided for kitchen gardening and RDA would provide seeds free of cost.

He said that such small scale, social sector projects could provide jobs to the people and they could get better livelihoods besides getting organic vegetables which would improve their health and reduce their expenses.

