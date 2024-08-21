RDA forms special enforcement squad to remove encroachments

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has formed a special enforcement squad to remove encroachments.

According to a RDA spokesman, RDA had intensified its crackdown against encroachments across the city.

He informed that chairing a meeting, the Director General (DG) RDA, Kinza Murtaza formed a special Enforcement Squad to take strict action in accordance with the law against encroachments.

The squad, comprising six Inspectors and other staff members, would launch operations under the supervision of the Assistant Director Building Control, RDA, he said adding, the team has been directed to take strict action against encroachments in all areas.

The spokesman further informed that the DG also instructed the Additional Director General RDA to monitor the squad’s performance daily.

The squad would be held accountable for their effectiveness in dealing with encroachments, ensuring that prompt and decisive action is taken, he added.

The spokesman informed that the DG during the meeting emphasized the importance of this initiative, stating that encroachments were a blot on the beauty of the city and vowed to clear the city of them. RDA would not tolerate encroachments that cause inconvenience to the citizens, he added.

Additional, Director General, RDA Awais Manzoor Tarar, Director Admin and Finance RDA, Asif Mahmood Janjua, and Director Building Control Jamshed Aftab pledged their support to the newly formed squad in its mission to restore the city’s order and beauty.