Open Menu

RDA Forms Special Enforcement Squad To Remove Encroachments

Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2024 | 01:00 PM

RDA forms special enforcement squad to remove encroachments

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has formed a special enforcement squad to remove encroachments.

According to a RDA spokesman, RDA had intensified its crackdown against encroachments across the city.

He informed that chairing a meeting, the Director General (DG) RDA, Kinza Murtaza formed a special Enforcement Squad to take strict action in accordance with the law against encroachments.

The squad, comprising six Inspectors and other staff members, would launch operations under the supervision of the Assistant Director Building Control, RDA, he said adding, the team has been directed to take strict action against encroachments in all areas.

The spokesman further informed that the DG also instructed the Additional Director General RDA to monitor the squad’s performance daily.

The squad would be held accountable for their effectiveness in dealing with encroachments, ensuring that prompt and decisive action is taken, he added.

The spokesman informed that the DG during the meeting emphasized the importance of this initiative, stating that encroachments were a blot on the beauty of the city and vowed to clear the city of them. RDA would not tolerate encroachments that cause inconvenience to the citizens, he added.

Additional, Director General, RDA Awais Manzoor Tarar, Director Admin and Finance RDA, Asif Mahmood Janjua, and Director Building Control Jamshed Aftab pledged their support to the newly formed squad in its mission to restore the city’s order and beauty.

Related Topics

Maryam Nawaz Sharif Chief Minister Punjab Rawalpindi Jamshed All

Recent Stories

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemm ..

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks

4 hours ago
 De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival ..

De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England

4 hours ago
 Punjab journalist protection coordination committe ..

Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held

5 hours ago
 Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dang ..

Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN

5 hours ago
 MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify docu ..

MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication

5 hours ago
 Edu body for extending skills training opportuniti ..

Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..

5 hours ago
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

5 hours ago
 Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PT ..

Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..

5 hours ago
 Punjab Police initiating process for promotions fr ..

Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank

5 hours ago
 Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools wil ..

Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..

5 hours ago
 Recent internet issues observed due to damage to o ..

Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..

5 hours ago
 KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab gov ..

KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan