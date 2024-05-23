RDA Gears Up Operation Against Illegal Housing Societies
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2024 | 08:41 PM
Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has geared up its ongoing operation against illegal housing societies
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has geared up its ongoing operation against illegal housing societies.
According to the RDA spokesman, the Authority on the directives of the Divisional Intelligence Committee had launched an operation against rules violators.
He informed that the Task Force constituted to take strict action against illegal housing schemes conducted operations against four illegal housing schemes, Capital Valley, New Airport Town, Banni Mehbob, and Gulshan-e-Bahar, located in Mouzas Katrian, Thalian, and Pilo, Rawalpindi. The enforcement squad sealed the site offices and demolished the main gates, boundary walls, billboards and other infrastructure of the illegal schemes.
He said that the enforcement teams also demolished illegal construction on Plot No. 522, Phase-II, Gulraiz Housing Scheme. Earlier, notices were issued to the plot owners, Ilyas and Muhammad Jamal, he said.
The operation on the directives of the Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Muhammad Abdul Aamer Khattak was launched under the supervision of the Director General (DG) RDA, the Additional DG RDA, the Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, and City Police Officer Rawalpindi.
He said that the crackdown against illegal housing societies on the instructions of the DG RDA Kinza Murtaza would continue without any discrimination. The citizens were advised not to invest in illegal housing schemes and visit the RDA website www.rda.gop.pk, he added.
He said that officials from RDA, Muhammad Usman Bajwa, Assistant Director Building Control RDA/Incharge Enforcement Squad, Mehwish Naseem, Assistant Director Planning RDA, along with RDA Scheme/Building Inspectors and other team members, Dhamiyal Police Station team and representatives from the District Administration took part in the operation.
Recent Stories
Dr Jamali calls on provincial health minister
Seminar held on planning for development of city
AKAH observes School Safety Day across the country
Nine dead, dozens hurt, as stage collapses at Mexico election rally
Magistrate visits Saddar Zone to check notified price lists
NACTA organizes seminar on role of Madaris
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi assures to address problems, con ..
Trishan Patel joins national football team as assistant coach
Commissioner directs authorities to take indiscriminate action against electrici ..
Shafay visits Iranian consulate to condole demise of President Raisi
Govt trying to make 'Gwadar Port' trade hub to boost economy: Qaiser
Community awareness campaigns urged in fight against malnutrition: DC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dr Jamali calls on provincial health minister41 minutes ago
-
Seminar held on planning for development of city42 minutes ago
-
AKAH observes School Safety Day across the country42 minutes ago
-
Magistrate visits Saddar Zone to check notified price lists42 minutes ago
-
NACTA organizes seminar on role of Madaris42 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi assures to address problems, concerns of tribal peop ..56 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs authorities to take indiscriminate action against electricity thieves56 minutes ago
-
Shafay visits Iranian consulate to condole demise of President Raisi1 hour ago
-
Govt trying to make 'Gwadar Port' trade hub to boost economy: Qaiser1 hour ago
-
Community awareness campaigns urged in fight against malnutrition: DC1 hour ago
-
Members of CM Monitoring Committee held meeting with officers of all departments in Hazro1 hour ago
-
COAS holds meetings with German civilian & military leadership1 hour ago