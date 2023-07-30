RDA generates additional Rs 295.13 million revenue during last fiscal year

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) generated an additional Rs 295.13 million in revenue during the last fiscal year, said RDA spokesman Hafiz Irfan here Sunday.

He informed that the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate and Estate Management Directorate, RDA generated a total of Rs 903.13 million in revenue against the target of Rs 608 million set for fiscal year 2022-23.

The Land Use and Building Control (LU&BC) Wing collected Rs 558 million, Planning Wing collected Rs 293.29 million while Estate Management Directorate also collected Rs 51.84 million during the last fiscal year, which is one of the highest revenue recovery generated by the department.

He said that RDA succeeded to generate additional revenue because of the hard work and commitment of the officials concerned.

The spokesman informed that the Land Use and Building Control Wing had approved 1728 residential building plans and 151 commercial maps that were submitted by the citizens at the One Window Operation Centre of RDA.

RDA had also taken action against illegal housing schemes and illegal constructions during the last fiscal year, he said adding, fines were imposed on the rules violators while First Information Reports were also lodged against the owners of illegal housing schemes and unapproved residential and commercial constructions.

The Director General, Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa appreciated the efforts of MP&TE Directorate and instructed all the officers to work honestly and take strict action in accordance with the law against illegal and unapproved constructions and illegal housing schemes, he added.