RDA Generates Rs 491 Mln Record Revenue In Current Fiscal Year

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 01:02 PM

RDA generates Rs 491 mln record revenue in current fiscal year

Rawalpindi Development Authority has collected Rs 491 million record revenue in 2020-21 financial year

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority has collected Rs 491 million record revenue in 2020-21 financial year.

The Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) and Land Use and Building Control (LU&BC) Wing have collected Rs 491 million against the revenue target of Rs 335 million set for the fiscal year 2020-21.

According to RDA spokesman, revenue amounting to Rs 150 million was generated by MP&TE Directorate while LU&BC Wing collected Rs 341 million during current fiscal year.

He said that the authorities concerned of RDA made hectic efforts to generate the revenue.

The citizens submitted as many as 1435 building plans for approval which is a record in the history of RDA as the department was taking strict action in accordance with the law against illegal housing schemes and illegal constructions on the directives of the Director General RDA Nadeem Ahmed Abro.

He said fines were imposed on the rules violators and cases were also lodged against illegal housing schemes and illegal construction including commercial and residential.

The DG appreciating the efforts of MP&TE Directorate and LU&BC Wing directed all the officers to work hard and take action against illegal construction and illegal housing schemes without any discrimination, he added.

