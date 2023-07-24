Open Menu

RDA Generates Rs 851 Mln Revenue During Last Fiscal Year

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 24, 2023 | 03:30 PM

RDA generates Rs 851 mln revenue during last fiscal year

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :The Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) generated revenue amounting to Rs 851 million against the target of Rs 565 million set for 2022-23 fiscal year.

According to RDA spokesperson, the Land Use and Building Control (LU&BC) Wing had collected Rs 558 million and Planning Wing collected Rs 293 million during last fiscal year 2022-23, which is one of the highest revenue recovery generated by the department.

He said that RDA succeeded to generate more revenue because of hard work and commitment of the officials concerned.

The spokesman informed that the Land Use and Building Control Wing had approved 1728 residential building plans and 151 commercial maps that were submitted by the citizens at One Window Operation Centre of RDA.

RDA had also taken action against illegal housing schemes and illegal constructions during last fiscal year, he said adding, fines were imposed on the rules violators while First Information Reports were also lodged against the owners of illegal housing schemes and unapproved residential and commercial constructions.

The Director General , Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa had appreciated efforts of MP&TE Directorate and instructed all officers to work honestly and take strict action in accordance with the law against illegal and unapproved constructions and illegal housing schemes, he added.

