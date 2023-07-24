Open Menu

RDA Generates Rs 903.13 Mln Revenue During Last Fiscal Year

Umer Jamshaid Published July 24, 2023 | 07:45 PM

RDA generates Rs 903.13 mln revenue during last fiscal year

The Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate and Estate Management Directorate, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) generated Rs 903.13 million revenue against the target of Rs 608 million set for fiscal year 2022-23

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :The Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate and Estate Management Directorate, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) generated Rs 903.13 million revenue against the target of Rs 608 million set for fiscal year 2022-23.

According to RDA spokesman, the Land Use and Building Control (LU&BC) Wing had collected Rs 558 million, Planning Wing collected Rs 293.29 million while Estate Management Directorate collected Rs 51.84 million during last fiscal year, which is one of the highest revenue recovery generated by the department.

He said that RDA succeeded to generate additional revenue because of hard work and commitment of the officials concerned.

The spokesman informed that the Land Use and Building Control Wing had approved 1728 residential building plans and 151 commercial maps that were submitted by the citizens at the One Window Operation Centre of RDA.

RDA had also taken action against illegal housing schemes and illegal constructions during the last fiscal year, he said adding, fines were imposed on the rules violators while First Information Reports were also lodged against the owners of illegal housing schemes and unapproved residential and commercial constructions.

The Director General, Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa appreciated the efforts of the MP&TE Directorate and instructed all the officers to work honestly and take strict action in accordance with the law against illegal and unapproved constructions and illegal housing schemes, he added.

Related Topics

Traffic Rawalpindi All Million Housing

Recent Stories

Sindh govt will never allow mining of Granite in K ..

Sindh govt will never allow mining of Granite in Karoonjhar in view of people's ..

7 minutes ago
 TT Singh wins Futsal championship

TT Singh wins Futsal championship

4 minutes ago
 IUB, Organic Pakistan join hands for promoting urb ..

IUB, Organic Pakistan join hands for promoting urban farming

4 minutes ago
 DC, DPO visits Uch Sharif to inspect security arra ..

DC, DPO visits Uch Sharif to inspect security arrangements

4 minutes ago
 Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori lauds USAID's c ..

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori lauds USAID's contribution in social sector

4 minutes ago
 Imran Khan approaches IHC for cases record

Imran Khan approaches IHC for cases record

4 minutes ago
Khawaja Haris continues cross-examination of witne ..

Khawaja Haris continues cross-examination of witness in Toshakhana case

7 minutes ago
 Round-II of PM's National Innovation Award conclud ..

Round-II of PM's National Innovation Award concludes after announcing top 50 win ..

7 minutes ago
 Weather turns pleasant as city receive 56.6mm rain ..

Weather turns pleasant as city receive 56.6mm rain

25 minutes ago
 PSCA to monitor Muharram processions with 1200 cam ..

PSCA to monitor Muharram processions with 1200 cameras

25 minutes ago
 US Businesses See Less Chance of Recession Through ..

US Businesses See Less Chance of Recession Through 2024 - NABE Survey

25 minutes ago
 Gabon's Bongo to face 18 candidates in presidentia ..

Gabon's Bongo to face 18 candidates in presidential vote

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan