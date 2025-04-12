RDA gets possession of two plots from illegal encroachers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) enforcement squad recovered and vacated two plots from the illegal encroachers in the Saidpur Housing Scheme.

On the directions of the Director General, RDA Kinza Murtaza, the RDA has intensified its ongoing anti-encroachment efforts across the city.

During the operation, the squad recovered and vacated two plots measuring 11.4 Marlas, plots no. 11-12 in the area of Saidpur Scheme No-2 to ensure proper land management and maintain the integrity of urban development.

In another operation, the RDA has also sealed Grand Pearl Marquee on Adiala Road, Mouza Jarahi, for violations of land regulations.