RDA gives concession to educational institutions till end of current academic year

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of Director General (DG) RDA, Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa has given concession to the educational institutions till end of the current academic year.

According to a RDA spokesman, the Land Use and Building Control Wing of RDA on the requests of the owners of the schools had suspended the legal action against illegal educational institutions till the end of the current academic year.

He informed that the authority on the directives of the DG had decided to give concession to the owners of the schools so that the educational activities of the children are not interrupted due to the legal action of RDA and the children could complete their academic year without any hindrance.

The spokesman said that in the light of this decision, all school owners who had established schools in residential buildings without approval were directed by the DG RDA to immediately get regularized the schools as per law or stop the illegal use of the buildings in residential areas.

The school owners had also been instructed to submit an affidavit within 15 days to the RDA that they are ready to get regularized their illegal schools or stop the illegal use of the buildings, he said adding, the owners of the buildings will have to pay Rs 1000 fine per day until the schools are regularized or the buildings being used for the commercial purposes are vacated.

If the affidavit is not submitted within 15 days, legal action would be taken against the rules violators and the schools would be closed, he added.