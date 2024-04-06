Open Menu

RDA Gives Concession To Educational Institutions Till End Of Academic Year 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2024 | 07:42 PM

RDA gives concession to educational institutions till end of academic year 2024

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of Director General (DG) RDA, Kinza Murtaza has given concession to the educational institutions till end of the academic year 2024

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of Director General (DG) RDA, Kinza Murtaza has given concession to the educational institutions till end of the academic year 2024.

According to a RDA spokesman, the Land Use and Building Control Wing of RDA on the requests of the owners of the schools had suspended the legal action against illegal educational institutions till the end of the academic year 2024.

He informed that the authority on the directives of the DG had decided to give concession to the owners of the schools so that the educational activities of the children are not interrupted due to the legal action of RDA and the children could complete their academic year 2024 without any hindrance.

The spokesman said that in the light of this decision, all school owners who had established schools in residential buildings without approval were directed by the DG RDA to immediately get regularized the schools as per law or stop the illegal use of the buildings in residential areas.

The school owners had also been instructed to submit an affidavit within 15 days to the RDA that they are ready to get regularized their illegal schools or stop the illegal use of the buildings, he said adding, the owners of the buildings will have to pay Rs 1000 fine per day until the schools are regularized or the buildings being used for the commercial purposes are vacated.

He said,“Since the illegal school owners have not filed the affidavit yet, they are given a last chance in this regard to file the affidavit within 7 days, otherwise legal action will be taken against them and the school will be closed while fine will also be imposed. The term of the academic year 2024 will be till 30 April 2024,” he added.

If the affidavit is not submitted within seven days, legal action would be taken against the rules violators and the schools would be closed, he added.

Related Topics

Fine Rawalpindi April All

Recent Stories

Infinix and JBL Strike a Chord: Superior Sound Arr ..

Infinix and JBL Strike a Chord: Superior Sound Arrives with Note 40 Series

59 minutes ago
 State is above than Each & everything, There is no ..

State is above than Each & everything, There is no room for religious anarchy an ..

1 hour ago
 ANF recovers 485 kg drugs in five operations; arre ..

ANF recovers 485 kg drugs in five operations; arrests eight accused

1 hour ago
 Provincial government urged to ensure job security ..

Provincial government urged to ensure job security for Second Shift Teachers

1 hour ago
 CM Murad sets timeline for completion of much dela ..

CM Murad sets timeline for completion of much delayed K-IV project

1 hour ago
 FWMC and 24 local bodies ink agreement for cleanli ..

FWMC and 24 local bodies ink agreement for cleanliness: Commissioner

1 hour ago
LCCI president urges govt authorities to address K ..

LCCI president urges govt authorities to address Kiryana merchants’ issues

4 hours ago
 No delay in wheat procurement target decision, cla ..

No delay in wheat procurement target decision, clarifies finance ministry

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to work jointly to boost ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to work jointly to boost global climate action, disaste ..

1 hour ago
  

 

4 hours ago
 Govt committed to resolve problems faced by countr ..

Govt committed to resolve problems faced by country: Info Minister

4 hours ago
 Former national team Director Muhammad Hafeez stil ..

Former national team Director Muhammad Hafeez still awaits payments from PCB

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan