RDA gives two weeks to regularize illegal commercial buildings in 14 days

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) here on Monday gave 14 days to the owners of illegal commercial buildings to regularize their units.

According to RDA spokesperson, RDA on the directives of Director General, Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa was taking solid steps to regularize the illegal buildings and also making the authority a business friendly organization.

He said that on the directives of the DG, a survey of commercial areas was conducted and the illegal buildings were identified.

He said that RDA wanted to give a chance to the owners of the illegal buildings and they had also been advised to get regularized their commercial buildings else strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the rules violators.

RDA as a business friendly organization was trying to facilitate the owners of such buildings, he said adding, the DG had directed the owners of such commercial projects to avail the chance, deposit the Land Use Conversion Fee and get regularized their illegal projects within 14 days.

The DG also requested that the business community, Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Traders Associations should cooperate with RDA.

He said that the application could be submitted at RDA One Window Operation Center, E-Khidmat Markaz and Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce to get the commercial buildings regularized.

The DG had directed the authorities concerned to complete all the work within two weeks, adding, in case of any difficulty, the citizens could contact the DG office or register a complaint on 051-9334303.

President, RCCI, Saqib Rafique appreciating the regularization scheme also requested the citizens to take advantage of this opportunity and get their illegal commercial buildings regularized within two weeks.