RDA holds awareness meeting in Gujjar Khan about Peri-Urban Structure Plan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of Director General (DG) RDA Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa held a meeting in Tehsil Office Gujar Khan to apprise all concerned about the Peri-Urban Structure Plan and Side Development Zone.

According to RDA spokesman, Director, Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) RDA Muhammad Tahir Meo, the Director Land, RDA Ghazanfar Ali Awan and other officers participated in the meeting. He said the officers concerned from Gujar Khan Administration also attended the meeting while a large number of citizens were present on the occasion.

The spokesman said that the consultant of Mott Macdonald Pakistan (MMP) Company gave a detailed presentation about the proposals of Peri-Urban Structure Plan and Side Development Zone.

He said that the participants of the meeting were apprised of the new urban limits and restrictions. Later, the consultant and RDA officers also responded to the questions about Peri-Urban Structure Plan and Side Development Zone.

He informed the last RDA governing body meeting that had decided that the officers and incharges of administrative affairs in the tehsils of the district should also be informed about Peri-Urban Structure Plan and Side Development Zone.

Today, the RDA officers concerned held a meeting in Gujar Khan, he said adding, similar awareness meetings would also be held soon in other tehsils of the district.