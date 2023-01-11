RDA holds awareness meetings about Peri-Urban Structure Plan in Kallar Syedan, Gujjar Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of Director General (DG) Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa held awareness meetings in the office of Assistant Commissioner Kallar Syedan and Tehsil Office Gujar Khan to apprise the concerned about the Peri-Urban Structure Plan and Side Development Zone.

According to RDA spokesman, the Director Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) RDA Muhammad Tahir Meo, the Director Land RDA, Ghazanfar Ali Awan, Deputy Director Planning, Samiullah Niazi, and officers of Kallar Syedan and Gujar Khan participated in the meetings, a large number of citizens were also present.

He said the officers of the administration of Tehsil Kallar Syedan, Tehsil Gujar Khan and Rawalpindi district administration were present during the meetings.

The consultant of Mott Macdonald Pakistan (MMP) Company gave detailed presentations about the proposals of Peri-Urban Structure Plan and Side Development Zone, he added.

The participants of the meeting were apprised about the new urban limits and restrictions. Later, the consultant and RDA officers also responded to the questions.

The spokesman informed that the last governing body meeting of RDA had decided that the officers and In charges of the departments concerned at tehsils of district level should also be informed about Peri-Urban Structure Plan and Side Development Zone.

RDA officers held meetings in Tehsil Kallar Syedan and Tehsil Gujar Khan, he said adding, similar awareness meetings would also be held soon in other tehsils of the district.