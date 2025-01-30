RDA Holds Special Session To Promote Reading Habit Among Youth
Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2025 | 11:49 PM
A special session on the newly established Rawal Forest Library, located within the Rawal Forest Park, was held here on Thursday at the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) office which was chaired by Director General RDA, Kinza Murtaza
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) A special session on the newly established Rawal Forest Library, located within the Rawal Forest Park, was held here on Thursday at the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) office which was chaired by Director General RDA, Kinza Murtaza.
The session was attended by 16 distinguished poets and intellectuals from Fatima Jinnah Women University, various colleges, and other institutions.
Addressing the participants, the DG RDA Kinza Murtaza highlighted the importance of the books, stating, “Books should be made our friends because they not only increase human knowledge but are also a source of creating deep and meaningful thoughts.”
She said that the role of the libraries is as hubs of knowledge that inspire individuals to think from new perspectives.
Murtaza further noted that the libraries contribute significantly to the intellectual evolution of the nations and serve as sanctuaries for ideas and principles.
The poets and intellectuals underscored the need to protect and promote libraries as they can continue their critical role in social development. Some poets also suggested the inclusion of a tea house in the library to foster an environment of literary and intellectual dialogue.
“We are trying to provide a platform where youth and children can develop their ideas and creativity,” said Kinza Murtaza, stressing that the library aims to nurture reading habits among young people.
The Rawal Forest Library will serve as a bridge to connect youth with the world of knowledge, stories, and ideas. It’s crucial that children develop the habit of reading from the very beginning to benefit from its long-term advantages, she added.
The DG expressed the hope that the Rawalpindi Forest Library will become a positive space for the students and young people to engage with literature and foster a lifelong love for reading.
Recent Stories
Governor offers condolence on death of Nazim Shahid Gul
NA body reviews several issues regarding education sector
RDA holds special session to promote reading habit among youth
CPO suspends SHO on RPO's orders for torturing elderly man
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets Naval Chief
Sri Lanka lose quick three after Australia declare on 654-6
Mashreq delivers AED9 billion net profit after tax in 2024
UN forms task force to coordinate war debris removal in Gaza
Estonia keen to strengthen digital health ties with UAE: Ambassador
Austrian companies increase reliance on digital technology
UAE submits periodic report to UN Committee on Elimination of Racial Discriminat ..
Muslim Council of Elders participates in National Youth Climate Summit 2025 in I ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor offers condolence on death of Nazim Shahid Gul2 minutes ago
-
NA body reviews several issues regarding education sector2 minutes ago
-
RDA holds special session to promote reading habit among youth2 minutes ago
-
CPO suspends SHO on RPO's orders for torturing elderly man2 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets Naval Chief9 minutes ago
-
Around 150 Pakistanis stranded in Goma : FO3 hours ago
-
Murad orders all necessary facilities in place before AMAN Exercise3 hours ago
-
Three-day Theatre Training Workshop for professionals and students concludes at PNCA3 hours ago
-
Workshop on implementation of Mortality Surveillance System concluded3 hours ago
-
Strict measures taken to combat criminal, anti-state elements: home secretary3 hours ago
-
Historic health measures being taken in Punjab: Khawaja Salman4 hours ago
-
University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) celebrates Chinese New Year4 hours ago