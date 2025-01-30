RDA holds special session to promote reading habit among youth

A special session on the newly established Rawal Forest Library, located within the Rawal Forest Park, was held here on Thursday at the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) office which was chaired by Director General RDA, Kinza Murtaza

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) A special session on the newly established Rawal Forest Library, located within the Rawal Forest Park, was held here on Thursday at the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) office which was chaired by Director General RDA, Kinza Murtaza.

The session was attended by 16 distinguished poets and intellectuals from Fatima Jinnah Women University, various colleges, and other institutions.

Addressing the participants, the DG RDA Kinza Murtaza highlighted the importance of the books, stating, “Books should be made our friends because they not only increase human knowledge but are also a source of creating deep and meaningful thoughts.”

She said that the role of the libraries is as hubs of knowledge that inspire individuals to think from new perspectives.

Murtaza further noted that the libraries contribute significantly to the intellectual evolution of the nations and serve as sanctuaries for ideas and principles.

The poets and intellectuals underscored the need to protect and promote libraries as they can continue their critical role in social development. Some poets also suggested the inclusion of a tea house in the library to foster an environment of literary and intellectual dialogue.

“We are trying to provide a platform where youth and children can develop their ideas and creativity,” said Kinza Murtaza, stressing that the library aims to nurture reading habits among young people.

The Rawal Forest Library will serve as a bridge to connect youth with the world of knowledge, stories, and ideas. It’s crucial that children develop the habit of reading from the very beginning to benefit from its long-term advantages, she added.

The DG expressed the hope that the Rawalpindi Forest Library will become a positive space for the students and young people to engage with literature and foster a lifelong love for reading.