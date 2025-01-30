Open Menu

RDA Holds Special Session To Promote Reading Habit Among Youth

Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2025 | 11:49 PM

RDA holds special session to promote reading habit among youth

A special session on the newly established Rawal Forest Library, located within the Rawal Forest Park, was held here on Thursday at the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) office which was chaired by Director General RDA, Kinza Murtaza

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) A special session on the newly established Rawal Forest Library, located within the Rawal Forest Park, was held here on Thursday at the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) office which was chaired by Director General RDA, Kinza Murtaza.

The session was attended by 16 distinguished poets and intellectuals from Fatima Jinnah Women University, various colleges, and other institutions.

Addressing the participants, the DG RDA Kinza Murtaza highlighted the importance of the books, stating, “Books should be made our friends because they not only increase human knowledge but are also a source of creating deep and meaningful thoughts.”

She said that the role of the libraries is as hubs of knowledge that inspire individuals to think from new perspectives.

Murtaza further noted that the libraries contribute significantly to the intellectual evolution of the nations and serve as sanctuaries for ideas and principles.

The poets and intellectuals underscored the need to protect and promote libraries as they can continue their critical role in social development. Some poets also suggested the inclusion of a tea house in the library to foster an environment of literary and intellectual dialogue.

“We are trying to provide a platform where youth and children can develop their ideas and creativity,” said Kinza Murtaza, stressing that the library aims to nurture reading habits among young people.

The Rawal Forest Library will serve as a bridge to connect youth with the world of knowledge, stories, and ideas. It’s crucial that children develop the habit of reading from the very beginning to benefit from its long-term advantages, she added.

The DG expressed the hope that the Rawalpindi Forest Library will become a positive space for the students and young people to engage with literature and foster a lifelong love for reading.

Recent Stories

Governor offers condolence on death of Nazim Shahi ..

Governor offers condolence on death of Nazim Shahid Gul

2 minutes ago
 NA body reviews several issues regarding education ..

NA body reviews several issues regarding education sector

2 minutes ago
 RDA holds special session to promote reading habit ..

RDA holds special session to promote reading habit among youth

2 minutes ago
 CPO suspends SHO on RPO's orders for torturing eld ..

CPO suspends SHO on RPO's orders for torturing elderly man

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets Naval ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets Naval Chief

9 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka lose quick three after Australia declare ..

Sri Lanka lose quick three after Australia declare on 654-6

9 minutes ago
Mashreq delivers AED9 billion net profit after tax ..

Mashreq delivers AED9 billion net profit after tax in 2024

2 hours ago
 UN forms task force to coordinate war debris remov ..

UN forms task force to coordinate war debris removal in Gaza

2 hours ago
 Estonia keen to strengthen digital health ties wit ..

Estonia keen to strengthen digital health ties with UAE: Ambassador

2 hours ago
 Austrian companies increase reliance on digital te ..

Austrian companies increase reliance on digital technology

2 hours ago
 UAE submits periodic report to UN Committee on Eli ..

UAE submits periodic report to UN Committee on Elimination of Racial Discriminat ..

2 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders participates in National ..

Muslim Council of Elders participates in National Youth Climate Summit 2025 in I ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan