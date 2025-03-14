RDA hosts meeting to tackle security, environmental issues in private housing societies

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) An important meeting to address key issues concerning security, environmental impacts, and the approval processes for private housing societies in the region was hosted here on Friday by Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA).

The meeting was chaired by the Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Abul Aamir Khatak and Director General (DG) RDA, Kinza Murtaza, with 79 housing scheme representatives in attendance.

The Primary focus of the meeting was on enhancing security measures within private housing societies. The Commissioner emphasized that the government has raised concerns over security arrangements, particularly highlighting the need for a thorough vetting process to ensure that no Afghan nationals, criminals, or terrorists are part of the security teams in these societies.

He stressed the importance of implementing a robust verification system and warned that failure to comply would result in strict legal actions.

In response to the concerns raised, the representatives from the housing schemes assured their cooperation, acknowledging the challenges being faced to improve security measures.

The Commissioner directed the DG RDA to oversee the implementation of these directives. Abdul Aamir Khattak confirmed that the consultant is actively working on the master plans, and all pending concerns will be resolved in due course.

The DG RDA also highlighted the issue of land grabbing, urging that any such cases be immediately reported to RDA and local law enforcement authorities, particularly when private security personnel are involved in illegal activities. This statement underscored RDA’s commitment to maintaining legal and orderly practices within the real estate sector.

Over 79 housing schemes were represented at the meeting including Al-Ameer City, Federation of Employees Cooperative Housing Society, Qartaba City Extension, The Regents Farms, Gallop Greens Farm Houses, The Organic Farms (Al-Makkah City), Al-Mirage Garden, Bin Alam, Discovery Garden, Hurts Florea Farm Houses, Khanyal Homes, Blue World, Media Enclave, Royal Farm House, Imperial Garden, Rawal Farm House, Green Aoks, Abdullah City, Tameer Garden, Islamabad Green City, Blue Hills, Al-Jannat Garden, Capital Smart City (Extension), Avalon City, Faisal Residencia, Multi Garden Ph-II, National Police Foundation CIGHU Agro Farm, Hurts Green Farm Houses, Hoon Farm Houses, Silver City Prime, Park Zameen Town, Iithaid Heights (Apartment Scheme), Rawal Town & Housing Enclave Scheme, Hayal Raniyal Chakri Road, CBR Residencia, Airport Residencia, New Airport Town, Al-Harram City Phase-I, Part-II, Islamabad Golf City, Capital Valley, Gulshan-e-Bahar, Mian Muhammad Bakash City, Elegant City, Green City, Iqbal City (Mega City), New Metro City, Aamin City One, The Avenue, The Life Residencia, Seven Enclave (Land Sub-Division), National Police Foundation, OPF Housing Scheme, Century Town, Hawks Melbourne, Hawk Eye Residencia, Salar Residencia (Land Sub-Division), KRL Cooperative Housing Society, Bahria Town, Rawal Palm City, Mehmood Town, Rose Valley, Royal Marina, Qaim Mansion, Green Lane (Land Sub-Division), Islamabad Farm House Ph-I, Rudn Enclave, Aurora Housing Scheme, Wah Residencia, New City Housing Scheme Phase-II, Kohstan Enclave (Extension), Wapda Town, Engineer Cooperative Housing Society, Ministry of Commerce Employees Cooperative Housing Society, Gulshan-e-Sehat Health Cooperative Housing Society, Veteran Employees Cooperative Housing Society, Army Welfare Trust Housing Society, Kohsar Extension, Maz City, AH Residencia.

Kinza Murtaza urged the citizens, property developers, and housing society owners to ensure compliance with the relevant regulations and to acquire the necessary approvals to avoid potential legal actions.