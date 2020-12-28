RDA, ICCI sign MoU for the establishment of Industrial Estate

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) and the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a framework of cooperation between the two organizations to carry out joint efforts for the establishment of an industrial estate alongside the Rawalpindi Ring Road project on Public Private Partnership (PPP) model, to be known as the "ICCI Islamabad Industrial Estate"

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ):Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) and the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a framework of cooperation between the two organizations to carry out joint efforts for the establishment of an industrial estate alongside the Rawalpindi Ring Road project on Public Private Partnership (PPP) model, to be known as the "ICCI Islamabad Industrial Estate".

Raja Tariq Mehmood Murtaza, Chairman RDA and Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President ICCI have signed the MoU during a ceremony held today. Muhammad Junaid Taj Bhatti, Deputy Director Finance RDA, Fatma Azim Senior Vice President, Abdul Rehman Khan Vice President ICCI, Khalid Javed Convener ICCI Committee on New Islamabad Industrial Estate, Mian Akram Farid Chairman Founder Group, and others were present in the ceremony.

On the occasion, Raja Tariq Mehmood, Chairman RDA said that his organization would make all possible efforts for the establishment of ICCI Industrial Estate as this project was in the best national interest and would be helpful in attracting local and foreign investment to the region.

He said that the project would also create plenty of new jobs and contribute towards tax revenue of the country, therefore, its early materialization would support the efforts for stabilizing the economy.

RDA shall acquire required land for the ICCI Industrial Estate and shall get notified of the acquired land from the Punjab Government. RDA shall earmark the land after approval of feasibility for ICCI Industrial Estate project and determine sizes and modalities for sale of industrial plots in consultation with ICCI. RDA will also negotiate with the Punjab Board of Investment to acquire approval for this industrial estate under SEZ model and will be responsible for developing its master plan in consultation with ICCI which will then be proposed to the potential investors for investment.

Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that Pakistan's progress and prosperity was linked with industrialization and hoped that the signing of this MoU between ICCI and RDA would be instrumental in setting up a new industrial estate to boost investment and start a new era of rapid industrial growth in the region.