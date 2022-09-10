UrduPoint.com

RDA Inaugurates Project To Set Up RO Plant

Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2022 | 08:27 PM

RDA inaugurates project to set up RO plant

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Saturday inaugurated a project to set up Reverse Osmosis (RO) Plant to supply clean drinking water to the citizens

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Saturday inaugurated a project to set up Reverse Osmosis (RO) Plant to supply clean drinking water to the citizens.

According to RDA spokesman, the RO plant would be set up in collaboration with a non-government organization (NGO) Saylani Welfare International Trust.

Chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza and Director General of RDA Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa inaugurated the project.

RDA officers including Director Admn & Finance, the Director Engineering, Director Estate Management, Director MP&TE, Director Building Control and others besides representatives of Saylani Welfare International Trust were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman said that with the installation of the RO plant, clean drinking water would be provided to employees of RDA, WASA, PHA and other departments while the citizens would also be able to benefit from the plant.

The DG RDA said that the authority was taking solid steps for the welfare of the citizens and its employees.

He said the RO plant is a continuation of RDA welfare works and the authority would continue to provide relief to the citizens.

Related Topics

Water Rawalpindi From

Recent Stories

Large area of Balochistan badly affected by recent ..

Large area of Balochistan badly affected by recent rains, floods: CM Balochistan ..

3 minutes ago
 Recovered 109 vehicles, 965 motorcycles handed ove ..

Recovered 109 vehicles, 965 motorcycles handed over to owners

3 minutes ago
 Multan leg of Kingdom valley National T-20 cup kic ..

Multan leg of Kingdom valley National T-20 cup kicks off; two matches decided

3 minutes ago
 Livestock Dept spray drive begins to prevent Congo ..

Livestock Dept spray drive begins to prevent Congo virus in Kharan

3 minutes ago
 Karachi Police chief orders officers for resolving ..

Karachi Police chief orders officers for resolving street crimes cases on top pr ..

6 minutes ago
 Kite seller arrested, 100 kites seized

Kite seller arrested, 100 kites seized

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.