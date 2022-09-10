RDA inaugurates project to set up RO plant

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Saturday inaugurated a project to set up Reverse Osmosis (RO) Plant to supply clean drinking water to the citizens

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Saturday inaugurated a project to set up Reverse Osmosis (RO) Plant to supply clean drinking water to the citizens.

According to RDA spokesman, the RO plant would be set up in collaboration with a non-government organization (NGO) Saylani Welfare International Trust.

Chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza and Director General of RDA Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa inaugurated the project.

RDA officers including Director Admn & Finance, the Director Engineering, Director Estate Management, Director MP&TE, Director Building Control and others besides representatives of Saylani Welfare International Trust were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman said that with the installation of the RO plant, clean drinking water would be provided to employees of RDA, WASA, PHA and other departments while the citizens would also be able to benefit from the plant.

The DG RDA said that the authority was taking solid steps for the welfare of the citizens and its employees.

He said the RO plant is a continuation of RDA welfare works and the authority would continue to provide relief to the citizens.