RDA Inaugurates RO Plant To Supply Clean Drinking Water To Citizens

Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2023 | 08:29 PM

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) here on Tuesday inaugurated Reverse Osmosis (RO) Plant to supply clean drinking water to citizens, RDA, WASA and PHA employees

Director General (DG) RDA Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa inaugurated the RO plant which had been completed in collaboration with a non-governmental organization Saylani Welfare International Trust.

Speaking on the occasion, the DG said the RO plant project had been completed to facilitate the citizens.

He said clean drinking water would also be available for the citizens and hundreds of employees of RDA, WASA, PHA and other institutions.

The DG said, "The project has been completed to facilitate the people particularly live in Liaquat Bagh area and we will continue to launch more projects to provide relief to the citizens."RDA officers including the Chief Engineer RDA, Dr. Habibul Haq Randhawa, Chief Planner RDA Jamshaid Aftab, Director Admn, and Finance RDA and Land Development Malik Ghazanfar Ali Awan, the Director Estate Management, Asif Mahmood Janjua, Deputy Director Finance, Khawaja Javed Arshad, Deputy Director Adman, RDA Iftikhar Ali and employees of RDA and representatives of Saylani Welfare International Trust were also present on the occasion.

