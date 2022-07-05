UrduPoint.com

RDA Inflows To 3 Month High In June

Muhammad Irfan Published July 05, 2022 | 10:34 PM

RoshanDigitalAccount inflows increased to three-month high of $ 250 million in June, up by 32% compared to May 2022

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :RoshanDigitalAccount inflows increased to three-month high of $ 250 million in June, up by 32% compared to May 2022.

Total inflows have now crossed $4.6 billion. Both SBP and the Government remained committed to serving the needs of Overseas Pakistanis. " We thank them for their continuous trust," SBP Spokesman tweeted on Tuesday.

