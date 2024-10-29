Open Menu

RDA Intensifies Anti-dengue Measures

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 29, 2024 | 01:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has stepped up its efforts to combat dengue, said RDA spokesperson.

He informed that former MNA Haji Pervaiz, the Anti-Dengue Coordinator and Vice President of the Pakistan Muslim League-N, Rawalpindi District along with RDA staff members, including Building Inspector, Mukhtar Ahmed, Building Surveyor, Malik Amir Mehmood and others visited various areas and reviewed arrangements to combat dengue.

During the visit, different areas including Asghar Mall, Saidpur and Dussehra Ground Schemes, Sherpao Colony, and Millat Colony Rawalpindi were inspected.

Haji Pervaiz emphasized the need for increased health awareness, stating, "This visit highlights our collective responsibility to implement effective measures against dengue."

He also interacted with the residents and stressed precautionary steps to avoid dengue.

He urged that anti-dengue standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Punjab government should be implemented fully.

Punjab government is making efforts to safeguard the citizens and protect the community from this dangerous disease, he added.

