RDA Intensifies Anti-dengue Measures
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 29, 2024 | 01:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has stepped up its efforts to combat dengue, said RDA spokesperson.
He informed that former MNA Haji Pervaiz, the Anti-Dengue Coordinator and Vice President of the Pakistan Muslim League-N, Rawalpindi District along with RDA staff members, including Building Inspector, Mukhtar Ahmed, Building Surveyor, Malik Amir Mehmood and others visited various areas and reviewed arrangements to combat dengue.
During the visit, different areas including Asghar Mall, Saidpur and Dussehra Ground Schemes, Sherpao Colony, and Millat Colony Rawalpindi were inspected.
Haji Pervaiz emphasized the need for increased health awareness, stating, "This visit highlights our collective responsibility to implement effective measures against dengue."
He also interacted with the residents and stressed precautionary steps to avoid dengue.
He urged that anti-dengue standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Punjab government should be implemented fully.
Punjab government is making efforts to safeguard the citizens and protect the community from this dangerous disease, he added.
Recent Stories
'I'm single now,': Arjun Kapoor confirms split with Malaika
Fakhar Zaman parts ways with player agent
Petroleum prices expected to drop in Pakistan from Nov 1
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 October 2024
No immediate constitutional amendments under consideration: Dr Shezra
Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Rana Ihsan
Lahore Youth Festival trials continue in Punjab Stadium, Alhamra Cultural Comple ..
957 arrested, 1,245 cases registered over smog-related incidents this year
Multi-Sectoral Action Plan made more effective for smog control
Death sentence awarded to four cops
PTI lacks direction, purpose, urged to assess its four-year performance
CM Maryam meets PML-N lawmakers in Hafizabad
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Five die, two injured in Mansehra road mishap3 minutes ago
-
Mirpur-AJK achieves 35% of anti-polio drive target on first day13 minutes ago
-
Jammu Martyrs Day to be observed on November 613 minutes ago
-
Cop martyred; three terrorists killed in polio team attack in Orakzai13 minutes ago
-
Accused injured in encounter13 minutes ago
-
Mirza Ikhtiar Baig to participate in PGA Board Election23 minutes ago
-
PMA welcomes SHC decision regarding MDCAT23 minutes ago
-
Rashidi calls for sexual violence to be recognized as war crimes23 minutes ago
-
CPWB protecting children, says Noshaba Malik23 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of actor Ismail Shah being observed today33 minutes ago
-
Dr Saeed warns of dengue, chikungunya spread in different parts of country33 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes over 21 kg drugs in four operations33 minutes ago