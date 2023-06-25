RDA intensifies operation against rules violators; seals 121 properties

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of Director General (DG), Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa has intensified its ongoing operation against the rules violators including illegal housing societies and unlawful constructions.

RDA spokesman Hafiz Irfan while talking to APP informed that the authority had also issued notices to the owners of two illegal private housing schemes namely Century Town and Royal Residencia/Royal Apna Ghar.

The Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate issued notices to the owners of two Century Town situated at mouza Bagga Sheikh, Bagga Miana and Bagga Sangral and Royal Residencia/Royal Apna Ghar at mouza Paryal at Aagahi Syedan and Jodrian Road.

He informed that First Information Reports were also registered against the owners of illegal housing schemes, namely Aurangzaib and Aoun by Rawat Police Station and Chaudhry Zeeshan Aslam by Chakri Police Station.

RDA enforcement squad during an operation against illegal and unauthorized commercial buildings sealed 21 commercial properties in Mouza Panjgaran on Kallar Syedan and Chak Beli Khan Road.

He said the squad sealed petrol pump, a food outlet, three marriage halls and other commercial properties.

He further informed that in another operation RDA also sealed 100 illegal commercial properties on Chakri Road in Mouza Mohra Chappar, Mouza Mori Ghazan and Mouza Lakhan.

He said the Enforcement Squad sealed two CNG stations, three Schools and shops on Chakri Road. He informed that the Enforcement Squad including incharge, Assistant Director Building Control, Building Inspectors and others carried out the operation against the rules violators.

The DG had directed the LU&BC Wing to take strict action against encroachments, illegal and unauthorized constructions and commercial activities without any discrimination, he added.

The spokesman said that the DG had also directed the Building Control Wing to conduct a survey to identify illegal residential and commercial buildings and regularize all illegal residential cum commercial buildings in RDA-controlled areas.

The citizens had also been advised to remove encroachments on their own to avoid legal action, he added.