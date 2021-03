RDA issues list of approved, illegal housing schemes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has issued list of approved and illegal housing schemes for the convenience of the buyers to avoid scams.

According to a list shared on RDA's official website the approved schemes included Top City (Approved over an area measuring 9681 Kanal).

Airport Green Garden (Revised & Extension) already sanctioned over an area measuring 2148.85 Kanal. Revised & Extension preliminary planning permission issued over 1934.75 Kanal Gandhara City, approved over an area measuring 393 Kanal, Elite Reverie Housing, approved over an area measuring 4839 Kanal Taj Residencia (Extension) Final NOC issued over an area measuring 1907 Kanal Capital Smart City, approved over an area measuring 7505Kanal. Faisal Town (Rev & Extension) Final NOC issued over an area measuring 4735.90 Kanals, Pakistan Employees Cooperative Housing Society K, K-Ext, M (Extension area is approved) PIA Officers Cooperative Housing Society Approved over an area measuring 1212 Kanal Safari Valley Approved over an area measuring 4313 Kanal. Pakistan Govt. Employees, Approved over an area measuring 330.

92 Kanal Al-Haram City Approved over an area measuring 330.92, Banker City (court) Approved over an area measuring 212.99 Qurtaba City, Approved over an area measuring 7148 Kanal. Rabia Residency Approved over an area measuring 314.37Lake vista,Approved from TMA over an area 166 kanal. Dream Valley Approved from TMA Murree Bahria Golf City Approved from TMA Murree. Multi Gardens Approved over an area measuring. Kohistan Enclave Approved over an area measuring 599 Kanal.

Similarly, illegal housing societies included CBR Residencia, Marble Arch Enclve, Airport Town, Mustafa Residencia, Globel Avenue Phase I, NationalTown, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, LakeVista Residencia, Gulf City (old name Fatima, Addan Homes, Rawal Enclave, Green Homes, Zaryab City, Soni Builders (Dream, Khayaban-e-Millat, OGDC Employees Cooperative Housing Scheme, Radio Colony Employees Cooperative Housing, Gulshan-e-Ali, Janjua Town I, Janjua Town 2, Janjua Town III, Jinnah Town, Samarzar Housing Project, Khayaban-e-Quaid, HamzaTown, Raja Nisar (Land Sub, Baber Homes (Land Sub, Alfalah Homes (Land Sub, T&T Housing Society and Shahpur Town.