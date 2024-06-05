RDA Issues Notice To Bahria Town Phase-VIII For Violating LOP, Encroachments
Faizan Hashmi Published June 05, 2024 | 11:45 PM
Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of the Director General (DG) RDA, Kinza Murtaza has issued a notice to Bahria Town, Phase-VIII for violating the Layout Plan (LOP), encroachments and plotting/cutting of the open space
According to RDA spokesman, the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate RDA had also issued notices to the owners of two illegal housing schemes namely Zak City located in mouza Harnal, Gujar Khan and Hoon Farm House located in mouza Adhwal Tehsil Rawalpindi which started development work and marketing without approval from RDA.
He informed that RDA also issued notice to the owner of approved housing scheme, Bahria Town Phase-VIII in mouza Gali which started encroachments, plotting/cutting in violation of the LOP.
The illegal housing schemes were cheating the public to sale plots in unapproved projects, he added.
The DG RDA had directed the Director MP&TE to take strict action against illegal advertisements and marketing and First Information Reports should also be lodged against the owners of illegal housing schemes.
Moreover, the sponsors of illegal housing schemes were also warned to immediately stop the marketing of their unapproved/illegal housing projects and contact RDA for getting NOC/approval of the scheme as per law, otherwise, strict legal action would be taken against the violators, he added.
He said that on the directives of the DG RDA, the citizens were also advised not to invest in illegal housing schemes and check status of the housing societies from RDA before any investment. The citizens could visit RDA website www.rda.gop.pk to get information about legal and illegal housing projects, he informed.
He further informed that the Planning Wing of RDA had also requested the Cyber Crime Wing, FIA to take legal action against the illegal and misleading advertisements of the illegal housing schemes.
