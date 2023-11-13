Open Menu

RDA Issues Notice To Illegal Housing Scheme ‘World RCCI City’

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 13, 2023 | 08:25 PM

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of the Director General, Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa has issued notice to illegal housing scheme ‘World RCCI City

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of the Director General, Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa has issued notice to illegal housing scheme ‘World RCCI City.’

According to RDA spokesman, the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate of RDA issued notice to the owner of illegal housing scheme Dr. Yasir Mahmood Chohan, CEO of “World RCCI City” Rawalpindi for misleading the citizens.

He said the Director MP&TE RDA also issued demolition order against the illegal housing scheme, adding, a FIR would also be lodged against the owner of the housing scheme.

He said the sponsors were also warned to immediately stop the marketing of the unapproved and illegal housing scheme.

The DG had also directed the Director MP&TE that strict action in accordance with the law should be taken against illegal advertisements and marketing of other illegal housing schemes, he said adding, on the directions of the DG, the citizens were advised not to invest in illegal housing schemes.

The citizens could check the status of the housing projects on RDA’s official website www.rda.gop.pk before investment, he added.

He said that the owners and sponsors of illegal housing schemes were misleading the public through advertisements.

In this regard, the Planning Wing of RDA had requested the Cyber Crime Wing, FIA to take legal action against the illegal and misleading advertisements of these illegal housing schemes.

