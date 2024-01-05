Open Menu

RDA Issues Notice To Illegal Housing Scheme "Aamin Housing One"

Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2024 | 11:50 AM

RDA issues notice to illegal housing scheme "Aamin Housing One"

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of the Director General (DG) RDA, Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa has issued a show cause notice to the illegal housing scheme ‘Aamin Housing One’ located in mouza Bajnial.

According to an RDA spokesman, the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering Directorate RDA also advised the citizens not to invest in the illegal housing scheme “Aamin Housing One Pvt Ltd” located in mouza Bajnial, Tehsil Rawalpindi which was marketing an unapproved housing project through media.

He said that the housing scheme is illegal as RDA had rejected and returned the file submitted by the owner of the scheme, Muhammad Raziq, and a show cause notice was issued.

The RDA spokesperson further said that the DG had also advised the citizens not to invest in illegal housing schemes.

The sponsors and developers of this scheme were illegally advertising the housing scheme and selling the plots without obtaining approval from the RDA.

He said the MP&TE Directorate RDA had also directed the owner of the illegal housing scheme to stop all kinds of development works, advertisements, sale, and purchase of the plots. In case of non-compliance, due legal actions would be initiated as per rules against the violators, he added.

He said that the DG had also directed the MP&TE Directorate to take strict action against illegal advertisements and marketing of illegal housing schemes.

